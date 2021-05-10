Zuehlke, Douglas D.

BEAVER DAM—Douglas D. Zuehlke, age 72 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Douglas was born on February 10, 1949, the son of Delmar and Rachel (Henning) Zuehlke. He was united in marriage to Kay Weingarten. He was an insurance agent in Beaver Dam until his retirement. In his free time, he loved being in the outdoors, particularly fishing and hunting in his younger years, as well as shooting pool. He also loved spending time with his dog, Molly.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Kay Zuehlke, of Beaver Dam; son, Chris (Jana) Zuehlke of Juneau; and grandson, Tyler Zuehlke; and further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Douglas will take place on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

