Zuelsdorf, James O.

BEAVER DAM—James O. Zuelsdorf, 86, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home.

A Memorial Gathering for Jim will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146, 300 Beichl Avenue, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

James was born on March 16, 1934 the son of William and Martha (Freeman) Zuelsdorf in Horicon, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Horicon High School. On March 16, 1991, he married Sally Shaw in Juneau, Wisconsin.

Jim proudly served his country in the Unites States Air Force for four years with duty during the Korean Conflict. After service, he had been an auto mechanic with the Ford dealership and later became an AODA Counselor for Dodge County for many years.

Jim was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club, for which he had a great passion.