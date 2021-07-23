Zuhlke, Mary E.

REEDSBURG - Mary E. Zuhlke, age 74, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Casa de Oakes. She was born on June 10, 1947, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Loren and Gladys (Weisensel) Olson. On May 6, 1967, she was united in marriage to Jerry L. Zuhlke in Baraboo. This marriage was blessed with two daughters. Mary was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. She worked as a banker at the Reedsburg Bank and Community First Bank, and as a bookkeeper at Viking Village. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing cards and taking walks.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Loren; father-in-law, Hollis Zuhlke; mother-in-law, Lucille Zuhlke; and brother-in-law, Keith Rhinehart.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry Zuhlke of Reedsburg; daughters, Tonia Lange (Lee Hollinsed) of Baraboo, and Julie Hoenisch of Reedsburg; grandsons, Carson and Ethan Hoenisch of Reedsburg; mother, Gladys Olson of Reedsburg; brothers, John "Jack" (Yvonne) Olson of Kapaau, Hawaii, and Neil (Shelley) Olson of Reedsburg; sisters, Cheryl Rhinehart of Reedsburg and Jill (Gary) Herritz of Hillpoint; sister-in-law, Beverly (Jack) Hughbanks of Sauk City; step-granddaughters, Dana Petitt of Janesville and Danielle Lange of Lyndon Station; along with other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Mary will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 29, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg, with the Rev. Dan Odden officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 28, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place following the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Reedsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave., Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705.
The family would like to thank the staff at Casa de Oakes for the care and compassion given to Mary during the last two years, and Agrace Hospice.
