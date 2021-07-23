Zuhlke, Mary E.

REEDSBURG - Mary E. Zuhlke, age 74, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Casa de Oakes. She was born on June 10, 1947, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Loren and Gladys (Weisensel) Olson. On May 6, 1967, she was united in marriage to Jerry L. Zuhlke in Baraboo. This marriage was blessed with two daughters. Mary was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. She worked as a banker at the Reedsburg Bank and Community First Bank, and as a bookkeeper at Viking Village. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing cards and taking walks.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Loren; father-in-law, Hollis Zuhlke; mother-in-law, Lucille Zuhlke; and brother-in-law, Keith Rhinehart.

Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry Zuhlke of Reedsburg; daughters, Tonia Lange (Lee Hollinsed) of Baraboo, and Julie Hoenisch of Reedsburg; grandsons, Carson and Ethan Hoenisch of Reedsburg; mother, Gladys Olson of Reedsburg; brothers, John "Jack" (Yvonne) Olson of Kapaau, Hawaii, and Neil (Shelley) Olson of Reedsburg; sisters, Cheryl Rhinehart of Reedsburg and Jill (Gary) Herritz of Hillpoint; sister-in-law, Beverly (Jack) Hughbanks of Sauk City; step-granddaughters, Dana Petitt of Janesville and Danielle Lange of Lyndon Station; along with other relatives and friends.