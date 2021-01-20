Zupancic, Timothy Joseph

NEW LISBON - Timothy Joseph Zupancic, age 67, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away at his home on Jan. 14, 2021. Most of his life he was known by his nickname, TZ. Tim was the son of Joseph Zupancic and Jean Destri Zupancic and was born on May 29, 1953, in Peru, Ill. He was married to Sandra Kukielski and had two children, Christopher and Theresa.

He was a great pinball player but most of all an exceptional bowler. He was well known in the area that he lived in for his bowling. He traveled many places in the U.S. for tournaments. He won many awards, patches, trophies, plaques, and rings. He was proud of his several 300 games and his 7-10 pin pick up.

He was a jack of all trades. He was an avid, knowledgeable mushroom hunter. He also enjoyed hunting for asparagus, landscaping, gardening, fishing, golfing and riding his motorcycle. He loved birds and plants. He named all the birds in his yard and even knew which one was which. He would even talk to them as they came to eat when he fed them. He planted beautiful flowers and tended to them adamantly. He even named each of his houseplants.