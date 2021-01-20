Zupancic, Timothy Joseph

NEW LISBON - Timothy Joseph Zupancic, age 67, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away at his home on Jan. 14, 2021. Most of his life he was known by his nickname, TZ. Tim was the son of Joseph Zupancic and Jean Destri Zupancic and was born on May 29, 1953, in Peru, Ill. He was married to Sandra Kukielski and had two children, Christopher and Theresa.
He was a great pinball player but most of all an exceptional bowler. He was well known in the area that he lived in for his bowling. He traveled many places in the U.S. for tournaments. He won many awards, patches, trophies, plaques, and rings. He was proud of his several 300 games and his 7-10 pin pick up.
He was a jack of all trades. He was an avid, knowledgeable mushroom hunter. He also enjoyed hunting for asparagus, landscaping, gardening, fishing, golfing and riding his motorcycle. He loved birds and plants. He named all the birds in his yard and even knew which one was which. He would even talk to them as they came to eat when he fed them. He planted beautiful flowers and tended to them adamantly. He even named each of his houseplants.
His father owned a furniture store called Ideal Furniture. Tim worked there for nine and a half years alongside his best friend/brother-in-law, Daryl, doing deliveries, pickups, upholstery and putting furniture together. Even after the store closed, he did upholstery work on the side out of his garage. He has his own business called Tim's Upholstery. He could reupholster just about anything and did it masterfully.
He worked at EJ&E Railroad (Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway) in Joliet, Ill., for 27 years. There he was the head upholsterer and also did other jobs there as well. Later he worked at US Steel in Chicago for five years as a line supervisor.
He moved to New Lisbon, Wis., in 2002 to escape the city life and live in the area where he vacationed for many years. There he worked at Lange Plumbing, Cardinal Glass and retired from his last job at Mill Haven Foods in New Lisbon where he went back to work part time after retirement until shortly before his death.
He is survived by his son, Chris Zupancic; daughter, Theresa Day of New Lisbon; grandsons, Dalton Day of Mauston, Wis., Simeon Day of New Lisbon and Jamin Day of New Lisbon; granddaughter, Marisa Day of Mauston, Wis.; aunt, Lori Leshewski of LaSalle, Ill.; cousins, David Love (punky), Tom (Pam) Destri of Granville, Ill., Mary Destri of Kentfield, Calif., and Kristi (Joe) Christensen of Streator, Ill.; brother-in-law, Daryl Soave of Illinois; nephews; and second cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Rick Vecchia, of Spring Valley, Ill.
It was Ron's wish to be cremated. A memorial service will take place on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon, Wis., with Kyle Gregar presiding. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
