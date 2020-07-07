Zurbuchen, Florence

Florence was born August, 5, 1925 in the town of Trenton, the daughter of John W. and Mayda Hopp Vant Hoff. On February 15, 1944 she married Ewald Zurbuchen in Paris, Texas. In 1989, she and Ewald retired to Bradenton, Fla. to be near their daughter, Barbara Doan and family. Florence and Ewald were regulars at the Cortez Cafe where everyone knew them and the staff were like family. Florence was a homemaker and salesperson then manager at Frayne Fashions in Bradenton, Fla. She was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun. She was affectionately known as the cookie grandma by her family.