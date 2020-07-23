Zwettler, Thomas Joseph

VERONA - Thomas J. Zwettler, our beloved dad, quietly slipped away in the early hours of the morning on Monday, July 20, 2020, at age 90 at Four Winds Manor in Verona. Dad was born on the family farm in the Town of Blue Mounds to Frank and Alice (Boyle) Zwettler, the ninth of 10 children and youngest son. He married Patricia A. Kutschera on Oct. 16, 1954, and they were united in a lifetime of love and family for over 60 years.

He loved growing up on a farm and working with animals, and he remained connected to farming throughout his life. As a young man, he served in the United States Navy as an electrician, with 10 months of Naval Flight Training. After the Navy, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the College of Agriculture. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and went on to have a long career with Farm Credit Services. Throughout his life Dad was active in public service organizations. He was never afraid of rolling up his sleeves and doing dirty jobs such as cleaning out boilers on steam trains during summers between semesters or judging livestock at county fairs. After retirement, Dad and Mom were Peace Corps volunteers for two years in Tunisia. Upon returning home they settled on a small farm near Baraboo. There they continued doing volunteer work and traveling in the U.S. and abroad. He loved working outdoors in the barn or in his fruit and vegetable gardens. He was the best dad and grandpa, with a big heart full of unconditional love for his family and friends. To put it simply, he was the best man ever.