If you go

What: Docents Program Kick-Off

Who: Friends of the Baraboo Zoo/Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second Street

Why: Open house to ask questions, sign up for upcoming volunteer docents program at Ochsner Park Zoo.

Questions can be directed to friendsofbaraboozoo@gmail.com, the Civic Center at 608-355-2760 or via a message on the Friends of Baraboo Zoo Facebook page.