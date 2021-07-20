Ochsner zoo welcomes new bear cub, ambassador animals

Amber Giddings, president of the Friends of the Baraboo Zoo organization which is fundraising for the $2,000 cost of transporting Taglu to Ochsner Park, admired Taglu as he climbed a tree Monday in the exhibit. Miska was being held in the nearby indoors enclosure to give Taglu a chance to explore the exhibit on his own.

Giddings said it was nice to be able to see him as a cub to have a comparison once he and Miska both reach their full size.

Taglu isn’t the only new animal in the zoo in recent weeks.

Lucy and Ethel, two 16-week-old opossums, arrived to quarantine in the first week of July. The siblings were rescued after their mother, who was carrying them along with her other offspring, was struck and killed by a car. The opossums crawled out of the pouch and were found by people who took them to the Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska.

They have not yet been introduced to the public because of their small size, which allows them to escape between the bars of the opossum exhibit, but they should make their debut in late July or early August, Gries said.

Lucy and Ethel will serve as ambassador animals. This means they will be accustomed to human interactions and help people learn more about them.