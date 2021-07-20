Ochsner zoo welcomes new bear cub, ambassador animals

Ochsner Park Zoo has added more than one new animal to its facility in recent weeks.
Its newest addition was Taglu, a 7-month-old black bear cub who was orphaned in Kotzebuo, Alaska. "Tug" for short, he was rescued and cared for at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage before being brought to the zoo Friday. Taglu spent part of Monday in the bear exhibit, running and climbing trees.
Ochsner Park Zoo Manager Katie Gries said that a cub orphaned before a full year has little chance of survival because they aren’t taught how to survive winter and do not know to stay away from other animals which would likely attack and kill them.
“Anytime a cub is orphaned before the age of one, they call up zoos and try to find a place for them so they have a chance at life,” Gries said.
Taglu was adjusting well, Gries said Monday while she spoke to the crowd about him outside the black bear exhibit. He is one of a number of relatively new animals at the zoo. A number of people expressed excitement at the arrival of Taglu, including Gries herself.
“Bears are my favorite so I’m especially excited,” Gries said. “Sadly, a lot of our older animals are declining."
The zoo is adding younger animals as a result, she said. Its baby goats are a year old and the zoo has a 2-year-old fox named Apollo.
"So we’ve got a lot of young, active animals right now. That makes it fun," Gries said.
The cub is the second the zoo has brought in from Alaska within the last six months. Miska, a female black bear cub, was added to the exhibit Jan. 1 when she was 11 months old. Mike Hardy, director of the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said Taglu will serve as a mate, in addition to a playmate, for Miska. Apollo the Arctic fox already shares the enclosure with Miska, though he has been in recovery after tearing a ligament in his leg.
Gries said Miska and Taglu should be sharing the outside exhibit by the end of summer.
The bears are the first the zoo has seen since BerryBoo, the last black bear in the exhibit who died last summer at 22 years old. BugABoo, a male black bear, was euthanized in the summer of 2019 at 20 years old due to cancer that caused a great decline in his health. Both had been kept as pets early in their lives, which meant they were not cared for with a proper diet.
Gries said Miska will likely reach 250 to 300 pounds when fully grown. Taglu is estimated to reach about double her size. They will be fed a mixture of berries and protein based on the time of year to ensure they receive nutrients as they would in the wild, though Gries said bears in activity do not hibernate in the same way as those in the wild.
Amber Giddings, president of the Friends of the Baraboo Zoo organization which is fundraising for the $2,000 cost of transporting Taglu to Ochsner Park, admired Taglu as he climbed a tree Monday in the exhibit. Miska was being held in the nearby indoors enclosure to give Taglu a chance to explore the exhibit on his own.
Giddings said it was nice to be able to see him as a cub to have a comparison once he and Miska both reach their full size.
Taglu isn’t the only new animal in the zoo in recent weeks.
Lucy and Ethel, two 16-week-old opossums, arrived to quarantine in the first week of July. The siblings were rescued after their mother, who was carrying them along with her other offspring, was struck and killed by a car. The opossums crawled out of the pouch and were found by people who took them to the Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska.
They have not yet been introduced to the public because of their small size, which allows them to escape between the bars of the opossum exhibit, but they should make their debut in late July or early August, Gries said.
Lucy and Ethel will serve as ambassador animals. This means they will be accustomed to human interactions and help people learn more about them.
“What we have found works best when we present opossums is we have them on a cart and have their food, then people can come up and see them eating so they’re not so terrified of them,” Gries said.
Opossums are generally misunderstood, Gries said. For instance, they rarely carry rabies because of a naturally low body temperature and benefit ecosystems because they catch and eat ticks, cockroaches, vermin and dead animals, ridding the area of all types of pests.
“They are so misunderstood,” Gries said. “They play dead, or ‘play possum’ but also when you come across them, they open their mouths. That’s an intimidation. ... So they have these crazy looking teeth, they have these prehensile tails that look like rat tails, so they can be very off-putting, but they eat thousands and thousands of ticks.”
Currently, Lucy and Ethel are about half a pound. They should reach full-size by about a year old and can be from seven to 10 pounds. When they were first rescued, the siblings were about two weeks old and being fed formula multiple times per day. Now the zoo staff feed them an omnivorous diet twice a day, Gries said. After being taken in so young, they likely wouldn’t survive in the wild, she said.
“There’s a good chance they might not make it,” Gries said. “They wouldn’t be able to, at this size, go back into the wild and find all the food without assistance.”
Gries said they have a short lifespan of roughly two years in the wild and limited eyesight, which means most of their understanding of their surroundings comes from a sense of smell and hearing. They are also North America’s only marsupial.
“They actually are the reason we have antivenom for some venomous snakes because they are naturally immune,” Gries said. “So thanks to them, and science, an antivenom has been developed.”
