Beaver Dam Common Council is set to vote on an agreement for a new Kwik Trip development across the street from the current Madison Street location.
The agreement made it through the Operations Committee Monday and the Plan Commission Wednesday. Kwik Trip is seeking to develop a new location on properties across the street from its current location including where the former John's Bar, 1201 Madison St., now sits closed.
"I think everyone should know we've worked very diligently with Kwik Trip," said City Attorney Maryann Schacht.
Under the proposal, Kwik Trip would assume the costs of extending the city's sewer and water services to the location as it seeks to have the city annex the land. The city would reimburse Kwik Trip for half the cost in the future by charging other private properties that might hook up to the system.
Troy Mleziva, real estate development manager for Kwik Trip, said Wednesday the project will bring a better, newer Kwik Trip to the south side of town. He said he thought the deal made considerations for other property owners and taxpayers.
Mayor Becky Glewen said discussions on the project have been going on for more than two years and that it would help with the goal of turning that area into a gateway for the city under Beaver Dam's comprehensive plan.
"This is one of the ways to really start with a catalyst project," she said.
Glewen said there have been meetings with the town of Beaver Dam, Dodge County and other staff to collaborate on the project.
John Biel, who ran the old John's Bar on one of the properties Kwik Trip is looking to redevelop, first announced the bar was closing more than a year ago. He said he understands that things come up, but that you just can't know how many times the project is going to be kicked down the road. He said he is talking with Kwik Trip about reimbursing him for expenses.
"I will be very glad when this is done," he said.
Glewen said there have been stumbling blocks to finalizing a deal even when it looked like things were set. Schacht joked that you can blame the attorneys.
Under the agreement, the city would have to bid on the work by Jan. 1 to be completed by next summer. The Common Council will vote on the proposal Nov. 4.
