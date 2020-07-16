You are the owner of this article.
Officers make arrest in Columbia County drug investigation
Officers make arrest in Columbia County drug investigation

One man was arrested as part of an on-going drug investigation in Columbia County Wednesday.

According to information provided by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the county drug task force were conducting an investigation into trafficking of controlled substances July 15. During the investigation, a man was observed leaving a known drug area in Portage and a county detective made contact for questioning.

The department says the man fled on foot, leading to a pursuit. The man was apprehended in the 500 block of East Cook Street by county deputies and Portage police officers. Police allege Trenton Lilly, 23, was in possession of 28 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

He is expected to be charged with drug possession, drug delivery, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer, carrying a concealed knife and bail jumping. He is being held in Columbia County Jail pending his court appearance.

Trenton Lilly

