Officers stop trio after chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU -- Following a lengthy car pursuit and a foot chase, three individuals were apprehended Thursday night in Juneau.

According to a Beaver Dam Police Department report, on Friday at approximately 10:13 p.m., officers of the Beaver Dam Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Spring Street for the report of a gas drive off and retail theft. The suspect vehicle was later found to be reported stolen through the Grand Chute Police Department.

The vehicle was later located in Beaver Dam and the driver fled from police vehicles attempting to stop it. Police officers, State Patrol officers and Dodge County Sheriff's Deputies deployed tire deflation devices in Beaver Dam, the Town of Oak Grove and the City of Juneau. Each time the driver evaded these devices.

While continuing to flee in Juneau, the vehicle left the roadway striking two parked vehicles and the front porch of a residence. The three occupants fled on foot.