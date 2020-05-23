Officers stop trio after chase

JUNEAU -- Following a lengthy car pursuit and a foot chase, three individuals were apprehended Thursday night in Juneau.
According to a Beaver Dam Police Department report, on Friday at approximately 10:13 p.m., officers of the Beaver Dam Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Spring Street for the report of a gas drive off and retail theft. The suspect vehicle was later found to be reported stolen through the Grand Chute Police Department.
The vehicle was later located in Beaver Dam and the driver fled from police vehicles attempting to stop it. Police officers, State Patrol officers and Dodge County Sheriff's Deputies deployed tire deflation devices in Beaver Dam, the Town of Oak Grove and the City of Juneau. Each time the driver evaded these devices.
While continuing to flee in Juneau, the vehicle left the roadway striking two parked vehicles and the front porch of a residence. The three occupants fled on foot.
The suspect driver, an 18-year-old Oshkosh man, was attempting to scale a fence and was apprehended by Beaver Dam K-9 Yeti. The driver held warrants through the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections. He was transported to the Dodge County Jail with charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, operating a motor a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, resisting an officer and defrauding a gas station.
In addition, a 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody. A short time later, a 17-year-old Fond du Lac woman was located and arrested by Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies. She was transported to the Dodge County Jail with charges of retail theft and resisting an officer.
The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Juneau Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Juneau EMS.
