Officials encourage people to sign up for Portage nuisance deer program

In its fifth year, organizers of the Portage nuisance deer harvest program want people to know it’s important to sign up if they want a deer.
“The big thing is contacting the parks and rec department to register,” said Portage Police Assistant Chief Keith Klafke.
The program is made possible because of permits through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. It allows two marksmen from the Portage Police Department to shoot deer in an urban setting as a way to reduce the number of deer within the city.
“We made a dent in it, but we haven’t eradicated the herd,” Klafke said. “We have a high count of deer in the city. We haven’t eliminated the herd, that’s for sure.”
The city refers to harvesting deer as a “maintenance” program, Park and Recreation Department Director Toby Monogue said. It’s his first year overseeing the administration side of the program, which has always been handled by the department. Monogue said they have applied for the permits through the DNR and were assured the city will receive about 30 tags Monday.
Marksmen spend time away from their police duties to harvest the deer. Klafke said harvesting a deer takes little time compared with how the carcass has to be handled. Each kill has to be field dressed and the head is removed and sent to the DNR for Chronic Wasting Disease testing before being taken to a building near the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
That’s where the list comes in. Anyone who registers will be added to a list when deer are ready to be picked up for processing. Monogue said preference will be given to city residents, but people who reside outside the city may also register.
The window to register opened Thursday and remain open through Jan. 17.
When a deer is harvested, it is transferred to the fairgrounds and the office makes a call. If the person who registered is available and still wants the deer, they can pick it up. Recipients are then advised to wait until the CWD test results return and then move forward with processing the deer for food.
The city had previously relied on sharpshooters from the DNR for a cost, which was not on an annual basis. When Klafke said the program was discontinued in Portage, but the issue continued, they decided the use of already trained marksmen within the police department was the best option.
In the last two years, Klafke said his department has harvested 25 to 30 deer. They can shoot antlerless and antlered deer. In its inception, 10 deer were harvested, but the second year yielded 23.
“I think we had like, 100 tags one year,” Klafke said, adding that the tags do not necessarily dictate how many deer are actually harvested between January and April. “We had thought about just doing 25 annually just as a maintenance program. We could get 100 tags, that doesn’t mean we’ll get 100 deer.”
Klafke said the reason for the program was due to concern for public safety with a glut of deer in the city and traffic accidents. He could also personally attest to the deer eating landscaping in residents’ yards.
City Arborist Emmett McCarthy has noted markings on trees throughout the city caused by buck deer rubbing antlers on trunks, Monogue said. And there has been some consumption of plants in public spaces, but nothing “destructive” that would be notable, he added.
Monogue said the joint effort between staff ensures the program continues. Due to the availability of city funding and employees already working full time, 25-30 harvested deer is a feasible goal, he said.
To register, call the parks department at 608-742-2178 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
