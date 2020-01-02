Officials encourage people to sign up for Portage nuisance deer program

That’s where the list comes in. Anyone who registers will be added to a list when deer are ready to be picked up for processing. Monogue said preference will be given to city residents, but people who reside outside the city may also register.

The window to register opened Thursday and remain open through Jan. 17.

When a deer is harvested, it is transferred to the fairgrounds and the office makes a call. If the person who registered is available and still wants the deer, they can pick it up. Recipients are then advised to wait until the CWD test results return and then move forward with processing the deer for food.

The city had previously relied on sharpshooters from the DNR for a cost, which was not on an annual basis. When Klafke said the program was discontinued in Portage, but the issue continued, they decided the use of already trained marksmen within the police department was the best option.

In the last two years, Klafke said his department has harvested 25 to 30 deer. They can shoot antlerless and antlered deer. In its inception, 10 deer were harvested, but the second year yielded 23.