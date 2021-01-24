Officials express hope for Stock+Field return in Portage as it undergoes bankruptcy

“If we were trying to recruit a new retail store to that site, we could provide potential TID assistance for eligible project expenses,” Sobiek said. “The lifetime on that TID extends to the year 2046…. So we have a tool that the city, I think, was very on top of it in trying to provide this.”

TID 10 was established in January 2019 as a blight elimination zone. Other businesses have been established there since. The incentives are part of a Paygo TID, which means the city only provides tax breaks if the business meets its goal values. Because the city didn’t spend any money to create infrastructure for the site, it will not lose any funds unless the site sits empty for a number of months or more than a year, Sobiek said.

The store at one time employed 24 people. While it affects those individuals because they will lose their jobs, Sobiek said he has had conversations with other businesses that have already been actively recruiting those workers due to shortages.

Sales Associate Samuel Windus was working his final shift at the store Saturday. He said he already had a new job lined up. He taped signs to equipment as shelves around him sat empty and people meandered aisles half full of merchandise, looking at sales prices.