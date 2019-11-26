Attracting and retaining a younger workforce will require investments in housing and schools according to local officials, who spoke Tuesday at an annual economic development lunch.
The event, sponsored by Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, was held at the Mayville Engineering Facility east facility in Beaver Dam.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said the district is working through the first year of an updated strategic plan for district success and that the budget is becoming "more healthy but fairly well-stretched."
He said the district saw a $400,000 increase in state funding while lowering the levy rate and mill rate as property values go up. He said there is a continued focus on community activities and facilities and debt service, and that the district has built its savings fund balance by $500,000 over the past few years.
He said the district invested over $1 million in salary and compensation in the past year and will add $700,000 in the next year.
"We have a very respectable compensation plan right now, but if we want to attract and retain the best and the brightest to Beaver Dam and Dodge County as a whole, we need to make that investment more," he said. "We have a very skilled and diverse team that is looking at that right now."
DiStefano said the district is planning to invest over $15 million into facilities over the next five years, targeting the elementary schools and the middle school, some of which are over a century old, while becoming more efficient with space.
He said there is a future prospect of a new elementary school and either a new middle school or an extensive remodel of the current one, which would involve land acquisition.
Mayor Becky Glewen spoke about the $1 million the city will inviest to reconstruct South Spring Street next year, the demolition of the old Lakeview Hospital for a condo project, the city's energy independence plan, new developments and downtown revitalization and more. She said she hopes to create a community development authority in Beaver Dam.
"Wisconsin has a workforce housing shortage," she said. "Our existing housing stock is aging and construction and housing costs are rising faster than inflation and incomes."
She said the state is seeing falling home ownership rates while rent is rising faster than incomes.
Glewen said business formation is falling and millennials are not starting as many enterprises as boomers did.
"We are set to flourish in we embrace and encourage a broad base of startups launched by a broad base of people, but it is critical now more than ever that we foster an environment that encourages startup creation," she said.
She said although people are employed, labor participation has shrunk and workforce shortage still affects growth and services.
"The divide between the haves and the have-nots are real, making the political strains even more difficult," she said. "These are not Washington issues. These are local issues."
Glewen said most of the money the city has borrowed the past few years has gone to road projects, and that the city continues to look at grants and borrowing capacity, but that it will take time to get everything done.
Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chair Russ Kottke said the county is working hard to expand high-speed broadband access in the county and is gearing up for the 2020 Census.
He said it would be great if the state added a 0.5 percent sales tax to go exclusively toward road projects. He said that would help improve economic development.
"It would help the cities. It would help the towns," he said. "It would help everyone, but it would have to be exclusively used for roads."
Victoria Pratt, the president of the Thrive public-private partnership between Dodge and Jefferson Counties, said there are multiple big development projects to be announced soon. She said the counties are getting huge looks from the manufacturing and food and beverage processing sectors, among others.
"We have a mission to engage in those actions that are focused on attracting and supporting business growth that benefit the communities and the residents across our two-county region," she said.
Caleb Frostman, the state's workforce development secretary, gave the keynote speech and the luncheon.
He said that the state and companies in it continue to focus on ways to attract and keep workers, emphasizing the quality of life in an area, while also looking at worker training. He also applauded companies that work to hire people who were formerly incarcerated and people who have disabilities, alongside state policies to help them.
Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, spoke about federal initiatives like the renegotiation of NAFTA and bills on reducing student debt, which can hold back people from making major moves like buying a house or getting married.
