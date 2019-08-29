With the passing of Daniel Berkos at age 66 on Aug. 26, Juneau County and Wisconsin lost a dedicated public servant, community leader, and attorney who went out of his way to represent those less privileged.
Berkos served as Juneau County District Attorney for six years in the 1980s, as the chairman of the Wisconsin State Public Defender Board for over 30 years, and on the Mauston School District board starting in 2013.
Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson, who worked with Berkos during the start of his career in private practice, issued a statement Aug. 27 praising Berkos:
“With the passing of Daniel ‘Danny’ Berkos we lost a friend whose impact extended across countless communities. Even though Danny was from Illinois, our shared appreciation for Juneau County served as the foundation for our early law partnership. I always believed his strong sense of community drove him to relentlessly fight for those he represented both in and out of the courtroom—a genuine commitment to help that I and countless others experienced. Danny’s indelible sense of fairness is why I appointed him to the State Public Defenders Board in 1987, a challenge he readily-accepted resulting in stronger representation for the under-served and his repeated selection as Board Chairman in recognition of his leadership until his passing.
Danny was a successful businessman and also Juneau County District Attorney, but most-importantly he was a great family man and friend to the greater-legal and criminal justice community, City of Mauston, Juneau County, the State of Wisconsin. He was a great personal friend and beloved member of my family, his passing rekindles great memories and also delivers a loss no single man can fulfill.”
Judge Stacy Smith, who serves as Juneau County Judge and served as prosecutor on many cases against Berkos before serving as a judge, said on Facebook that he agrees with Thompson.
“I found him to be an extremely tough advocate for his clients, but ethical,” Smith said. “He treated me with respect whether or not he won the argument… Danny did not need the money to continue to go to hat for the little poor people he represented. As a successful businessman he had plenty, but he represented the poor because he was a true believer in our system of justice. For this I have immense respect.”
Mauston Mayor Brian McGuire said that Berkos was “a prominent figure in our community.”
“We’ve noticed his absence and send our condolences to the family,” McGuire said.
