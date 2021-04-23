Officials see light at end of economic tunnel as new issues come into focus

As the COVID-19 pandemic shifts into a new phase of widespread vaccinations, local elected and economic officials are anticipating economic growth.
Growth did not come to a complete halt over the past year as various new businesses got off the ground, but local officials see room to help through encouraging housing development, expanding broadband access and addressing needs such as childcare.
Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said the pandemic amplified existing issues including access to broadband, which she said is as essential as electricity.
She said Dodge County did a good job of shopping local and supporting local businesses.
“It’s just something that none of us have ever experienced, so it’s a lot of thankfulness on moving through it and feeling like the end is coming forward here,” she said. “It gives us hope.”
Glewen said the city is ready for growth.
“Beaver Dam has positioned itself well to appeal to people who want to bring their ideas to this area and themselves because they’re open to some of those things,” she said. “Beaver Dam is really on the right path. To have business openings happen right as we’re coming out of COVID really is beautiful. It’s really encouraging.”
Glewen pointed to new projects like the Kwik Trip expansion on Madison Street, the new stores opening at the mall and the new bakery chain downtown. She also noted community projects like continued work on roads, the river and Swan City Park.
She said it’s still up in the air how the city will use the funds it will receive from the federal American Rescue Plan as Beaver Dam considers how to position itself for 10 or 20 years from now. One possibility is working on public transit to help people get both around the city and outside the city to workplaces.
Beaver Dam has upgraded its Common Council chambers for audio and video, and she said the city wants to continue to have virtual access for people to attend meetings so there is continued higher participation.
Tim McCumber, chair of the Sauk County Board, said broadband is an issue that the county has been hearing “over and over and over” with too many students and people in the workforce who didn’t have adequate access to high-speed internet. He said they are taking that seriously and are in the early planning stages to work with people in communications and federal dollars to jumpstart that process.
He said another thing that has come to light is the county’s reliance on sales tax, which has a major impact given tourism communities like Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells. The county has begun to work with a marketing firm to create a campaign to promote the area, particularly its natural resources which are safer options during a pandemic.
He said the county has also learned that people can work from anywhere, so there is a focus on telling people they reach that they can live in the area too.
“When the people come, so will the jobs,” McCumber said. “It’ll be a catalyst for people who want to open up that small business.”
He said the county is also working on grants to improve the airport and alleviate flooding issues.
Steve Sobiek, director of business development and planning for the city of Portage, said he is seeing three things in Portage: individuals making decisions to move forward with buying housing, whether new or existing; commercial development; and industrial development.
He noted several single- and multi-family housing developments coming up in Portage alongside a lot of new commercial development, like several new restaurants that opened during the pandemic, new chain stores, a tire distribution center and a credit union due to break ground this year. There is also millions in industrial development happening this year.
“I’m very positive because we’re putting a lot of new development in the pipeline, and certainly there was a lot of new development in the pipeline before the pandemic started last year,” Sobiek said. “That carried us through 2020. We had a very positive 2020, in terms of not only new residential development, but also commercial and industrial development. That will continue through 2021, and beyond. I’m feeling very positive.”
He said developers are looking past the pandemic given the herd immunity expected from the vaccine rollout.
“I think that bodes very well for the economy as well as the city of Portage,” Sobiek said.
He said it’s important for the city to have a cooperative working relationship with potential developers when it comes to applications and fast approvals.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.