Officials see light at end of economic tunnel as new issues come into focus

She said it’s still up in the air how the city will use the funds it will receive from the federal American Rescue Plan as Beaver Dam considers how to position itself for 10 or 20 years from now. One possibility is working on public transit to help people get both around the city and outside the city to workplaces.

Beaver Dam has upgraded its Common Council chambers for audio and video, and she said the city wants to continue to have virtual access for people to attend meetings so there is continued higher participation.

Tim McCumber, chair of the Sauk County Board, said broadband is an issue that the county has been hearing “over and over and over” with too many students and people in the workforce who didn’t have adequate access to high-speed internet. He said they are taking that seriously and are in the early planning stages to work with people in communications and federal dollars to jumpstart that process.

He said another thing that has come to light is the county’s reliance on sales tax, which has a major impact given tourism communities like Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells. The county has begun to work with a marketing firm to create a campaign to promote the area, particularly its natural resources which are safer options during a pandemic.