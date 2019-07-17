Officials are warning area residents to pay attention as the state becomes engulfed with high temperatures in the 90s with little reprieve as nighttime lows will remain in the 70s through Saturday.
Columbia County Emergency Management Coordinator Kathy Johnson advised everyone to “heed the warnings” and approach extreme heat in similar ways people are urged to handle extreme cold; ensure anyone with a compromised immune system is faring OK and stay prepared.
“Everybody should be concerned about it,” Johnson said. “You need to stay hydrated, regardless of age.”
Designated cooling centers opened Wednesday in Sauk County and include: Baraboo Public Library, Ruth Culver Community Library in Prairie du Sac, Lime Ridge Village Hall, Marshall Memorial Hall in Lake Delton, and the Reedsburg Police Department and public library. During the Big Top Parade on Saturday, the Baraboo Fire Station will be open as a cooling center.
Columbia County has designated the Portage Municipal Building community room and public library as cooling centers. Lodi City Hall, Area EMS, Women’s Club Library and Reach Out Lodi will serve as centers in that community. Pardeeville Village Hall, the Angie William Cox Library and Pardeeville EMS building will act as centers. In Rio, the community library will be used as a shelter from the heat, and in Poynette, the public library will do the same.
In addition, the cities of Columbus and Wisconsin Dells as well as the villages of Cambria, Fall River, Randolph and Wyocena will offer public cooling centers. If someone is in need of shelter from the heat in Doylestown, the county has instructed them to call the Columbia County Dispatch Center non-emergency line to notify the fire department.
The Sauk County Public Health and Emergency Management departments released an advisory Tuesday about hot weather expected to continue through Saturday. The announcement, released by Coordinator Jeff Jelinek, indicates that extreme heat in the 90s will continue with dew points in the 70s through the weekend.
Johnson said the heat will gradually lessen on Saturday and residents should see a reprieve on Sunday, according to weather reports.
According to Sauk County’s announcement, “nighttime lows are forecast to be in the 70s so little cooling at night will occur. These types of weather conditions can be extremely dangerous to humans and animals.”
Both departments have released information urging residents to avoid dehydration by drinking more fluids. Johnson said if people are going to an outside event, they should bring twice as much water as they usually would and they should pack sunscreen, even bring umbrellas to get a break from the sun.
Other tips from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services include avoiding strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day, using fans to increase ventilation unless temperatures exceed 90 degrees -- at which point fans become ineffective in reducing the chance of heat-related illnesses -- taking a cool shower or dampening clothing to reduce body temperatures, making sure animals have cover from the sun with an available water source and not to leave people or pets in vehicles.
Residents are also advised to spend the hottest portion of the day in a cool or air conditioned place. Johnson said cooling centers, which are established by the counties as public places where residents can go during the day to escape the heat, have not gotten much use in previous years, but have been implemented in the last two years.
As a general rule, Johnson said county departments send out an alert about the available spaces as a way to help people who may not have air conditioning in their homes, may not have a place to go to get away from the extreme heat or could be visiting from another area without a place to get out of the sun.
As part of her own advisory, Johnson warned that heat indices are expected to reach about or more than 100 degrees.
