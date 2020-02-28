Officials uncertain over on-going Spring Green groundwater flooding as spring approaches

It’s unclear to town and county officials whether flooding in Spring Green will be an issue again this year, and if it is how they will deal with it.
Sauk County Supervisor Kevin Lins, of the town of Spring Green, said flooding has been an issue near the Tri-County Regional airport and along Highway JJ and G.
“Groundwater flooding is an on-going issue,” said Lins. “The last two years it’s been above average, because the rainfall has been above average.”
Areas surrounding the airport and its runways experienced flooding in October, which prompted emergency measures such as cleaning clogged drainage trenches and adding culverts to help water drain from roads in the area.
The October floods prompted a discussion among residents as to whether the Big Hollow drainage ditch, which was built in 2011, prompted by major floods caused by excessive rainfalls in 2008, is working properly.
Lins said the drainage ditch was never designed to handle groundwater flooding, instead it was designed to lower flooding following a big storm event, like the town experienced in 2008.
“If we get slower rains and more of them, that’s not going to help the groundwater issue,” said Lins.
Lins said groundwater flooding is unpredictable as there is no way to know how much snow will be melting and how much rain will fall.
“If we get above-average snow and above-average rainfall or a really fast snow melt, right now there isn’t much snow but that could change,” said Lins. “I’m expecting it to be an issue. I’m hoping it will get better, but one- to three-inch rain will have it flooded again down here.”
The solution to the potentially on-going problem is unclear, said Lins. He said the town is weighing the option of building another drainage ditch, estimated to cost between $2 million and $3 million. But the town can’t afford it without grant funds.
Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek said he is not aware of any grants now available to help solve groundwater issues in municipalities. The town used grant funds to build the Big Hollow ditch in 2011.
Lins also said the town has been considering raising roads, such as Mercer Road, with breaker rock so the roads are elevated above the water table. He said they are considering raising runways at the airports as well.
“Do we spend another $100,000 to raise these up with break rocks or do we take a chance and hope it goes down?” said Lins. “You know, it’s like, we’re not feeling real lucky.”
In the last two years, Lins said hundreds of acres of farmland in the area has been flooded, ruining crops, the Tri-County Regional Airport’s runways have flooded, along with roads in the areas and some residences.
Supervisor David Riek of the village of Spring Green said this issue heavily affects the town, but does not have an impact on the village.
