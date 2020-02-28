Officials uncertain over on-going Spring Green groundwater flooding as spring approaches

“If we get above-average snow and above-average rainfall or a really fast snow melt, right now there isn’t much snow but that could change,” said Lins. “I’m expecting it to be an issue. I’m hoping it will get better, but one- to three-inch rain will have it flooded again down here.”

The solution to the potentially on-going problem is unclear, said Lins. He said the town is weighing the option of building another drainage ditch, estimated to cost between $2 million and $3 million. But the town can’t afford it without grant funds.

Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek said he is not aware of any grants now available to help solve groundwater issues in municipalities. The town used grant funds to build the Big Hollow ditch in 2011.

Lins also said the town has been considering raising roads, such as Mercer Road, with breaker rock so the roads are elevated above the water table. He said they are considering raising runways at the airports as well.

“Do we spend another $100,000 to raise these up with break rocks or do we take a chance and hope it goes down?” said Lins. “You know, it’s like, we’re not feeling real lucky.”