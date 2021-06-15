 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Fashioned Cheese adds distribution center in Mayville
0 Comments
alert top story

Old Fashioned Cheese adds distribution center in Mayville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Old Fashioned Cheese expands

Old Fashioned Cheese is the new owner of the former Shopko Hometown store in Mayville.

 Kelly Simon

MAYVILLE – An empty building in Mayville is one step closer to being occupied.

The former Shopko Hometown store at 2050 Horicon St., Mayville, was sold recently to BPY LLC (Old Fashioned Foods of Mayville). Built in 2014, the 36,000-square-foot store closed in 2019 when the Shopko retail chain went out of business.

A public hearing was held Monday prior to the Mayville Common Council’s regular monthly meeting on the rezone request from BPY LLC from B-2 outlying business district to B-4 highway commercial district.

Cheese company marks 40 years in Mayville: Aging cave houses gourmet retail shop

Speaking on behalf of Old Fashioned Cheese President Bernie Youso, Attorney Denis Regan said the property would be used as a distribution warehouse.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Use would occur “basically during the day with maybe 10 trucks coming in to deliver from the Mayville plant to the distribution center — five coming from the plant and five coming from suppliers or customers to pick it up.” he said.

There would be no operations during nighttime hours, but there might be some trucks running on Saturday mornings. He said it will be a quiet facility to run and the company is looking to employ another 20 people at the site.

“We want to work with community with regard to how it looks and signage,” he said. “They’d like to consider some expansion of the property.”

No one else present at the meeting commented during the public hearing.

Council members voted unanimously to approve the rezoning with conditional use for warehousing.

Mayor Rob Boelk thanked Youso for his continued support by expanding his business in the city.

Old Fashioned Cheese is a family-owned and operated company that produces natural cheese snacks and spreads. It was established in Mayville more than 40 years ago.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Effinger, John Arthur
Obituaries

Effinger, John Arthur

TUCSON, Ariz.—John Arthur Effinger, age 82, passed away on June 8, 2021, at Tucson Medical Center, from complications of a type of lymphoma. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News