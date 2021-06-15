Old Fashioned Cheese adds distribution center in Mayville

MAYVILLE – An empty building in Mayville is one step closer to being occupied.

The former Shopko Hometown store at 2050 Horicon St., Mayville, was sold recently to BPY LLC (Old Fashioned Foods of Mayville). Built in 2014, the 36,000-square-foot store closed in 2019 when the Shopko retail chain went out of business.

A public hearing was held Monday prior to the Mayville Common Council’s regular monthly meeting on the rezone request from BPY LLC from B-2 outlying business district to B-4 highway commercial district.

Speaking on behalf of Old Fashioned Cheese President Bernie Youso, Attorney Denis Regan said the property would be used as a distribution warehouse.

Use would occur “basically during the day with maybe 10 trucks coming in to deliver from the Mayville plant to the distribution center — five coming from the plant and five coming from suppliers or customers to pick it up.” he said.

There would be no operations during nighttime hours, but there might be some trucks running on Saturday mornings. He said it will be a quiet facility to run and the company is looking to employ another 20 people at the site.