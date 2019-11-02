Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ, Columbus, will host a free concert Sunday, Nov. 3, featuring organist Gregg Punswick. He is known as master of the keyboard and graduate with a degree in music performance from Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio, with a Masters from Rice University Shepherd School of Music. His musical training is in the European and Russian traditions and he continues as an accompanist and religious service musician.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The concert will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at Olivet, 313 W. Prairie St. and will include a short intermission with light appetizers. For more information, go to olivetucc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)