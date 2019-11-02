Olivet UCC Church, 313 W. Prairie St. in Columbus, will host an organ concert Sunday, Nov. 3.
Come and enjoy an organ and piano presentation, starting at 11:30 a.m.
The church organist, Gregg Punswick, will be including selections from the classics, seasonal melodies, and some more modern themes. Make it a special Sunday by including a great concert. Light snacks will be served during the intermission.
