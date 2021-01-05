 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One candidate files for Baraboo mayor
comments
alert top story

One candidate files for Baraboo mayor

{{featured_button_text}}
Voter turn out for primary election (copy)

Jeanne Marking of Baraboo talks a voter Aug. 11 as she greets people to ensure they are registered and have photo identification to be able to cast their ballots.

 BRIDGET COOKE, News Republic

With Mayor Mike Palm stepping down from his position after three terms, only one person has filed nomination papers for the office, local book store owner Rob Nelson, who has spoken critically of city choices in past public meetings.

District 3 incumbent Tom Kolb and District 5 incumbent Joel Petty, who also serves as president of the Baraboo Common Council, have both declared their intention to run for re-election. They are currently running unopposed. District 9 incumbent Kathleen Thurow was appointed to the position after her husband and longtime council member Dennis Thurow stepped down in late spring due to health reasons. She has declared her intent to run for the seat and is facing opposition from residents Bob Wood and Eric Montie. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

School board

Baraboo’s school board is guaranteed to have two newcomers after the spring election with both incumbents, Sean McNevin and Nancy Thome, filing papers of non-candidacy. Newcomer Alex Schenck will appear on the ballot alone, competing against write-in candidates only.

Anyone can run as a write-in candidate up until the election, but they can also choose to register by completing a registration statement and turning it in to the Baraboo School District office by noon April 2.

comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harms, Gene R.
Obituaries

Harms, Gene R.

BARABOO—Gene R. Harms, age 85, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla.

Hoffman, Velma
Obituaries

Hoffman, Velma

SARASOTA, Fla.—Velma Mae Hoffman went home to be with Our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. She wa…

Reuter, Russell C. "Russ"
Obituaries

Reuter, Russell C. "Russ"

COLUMBUS/GREEN BAY—Russell C. “Russ” Reuter, age 56, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 11, 1964, in Jan…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Inauguration Ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News