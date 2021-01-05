One candidate files for Baraboo mayor

With Mayor Mike Palm stepping down from his position after three terms, only one person has filed nomination papers for the office, local book store owner Rob Nelson, who has spoken critically of city choices in past public meetings.

District 3 incumbent Tom Kolb and District 5 incumbent Joel Petty, who also serves as president of the Baraboo Common Council, have both declared their intention to run for re-election. They are currently running unopposed. District 9 incumbent Kathleen Thurow was appointed to the position after her husband and longtime council member Dennis Thurow stepped down in late spring due to health reasons. She has declared her intent to run for the seat and is facing opposition from residents Bob Wood and Eric Montie.

School board

Baraboo’s school board is guaranteed to have two newcomers after the spring election with both incumbents, Sean McNevin and Nancy Thome, filing papers of non-candidacy. Newcomer Alex Schenck will appear on the ballot alone, competing against write-in candidates only.

Anyone can run as a write-in candidate up until the election, but they can also choose to register by completing a registration statement and turning it in to the Baraboo School District office by noon April 2.