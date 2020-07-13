One dead after car, bike crash in Columbia County

Carol Ann Vander Woude, 58, of Waupun, was killed after her bicycle was hit by car Sunday, according to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.
At 8:30 a.m., dispatch received reports a bicyclist and Honda Civic were involved in a crash on County Highway B, west of Williams Road in the town of Otsego. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on B. The Civic started overtaking the bicycle.
The crash did not appear to be caused by alcohol or drug use. The investigation is still ongoing.
