One dead after two-vehicle crash in Juneau County

A woman died and occupants of another vehicle received non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in the town of Germantown.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 58 and Dune Road at about 6:57 a.m. Feb. 27.

Upon arrival, deputies found the driver of one vehicle, an adult female, deceased. Occupants in the other vehicle involved in the crash received non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the woman’s family.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Necedah Fire Department, Mauston Ambulance, Camp Douglas Ambulance and the Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office.

