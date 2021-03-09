 Skip to main content
One dead, eight injured in single-vehicle crash on I-39 in Columbia County
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

POYNETTE — One person is dead and eight injured after a vehicle rolled over on I-39 near Poynette Tuesday.

Wisconsin State Patrol was notified at 2:43 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover crash with multiple ejections on I-30/90/94 at milepost 117.2 in Columbia County. The Columbia County Sheriffs Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene along with multiple fire and EMS crews.

A preliminary investigation indicates an Acura SUV with nine occupants was traveling northbound on I-39/90/94, lost control, entered the right ditch, rolled multiple times, ejecting several of the occupants including unrestrained children. One occupant died at the scene. The remaining eight occupants were transported by air and ground ambulances with varying injuries.

The cause for the Acura leaving the roadway is still under investigation.

