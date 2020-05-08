One dead in Adams County wildfire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person is dead after a fatal wildfire in Adams County May 6.

According to a release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office and Adams County Sheriff Brent York, the department received a report of a wildfire on Third Avenue in Richfield at 1:20 p.m. May 6.

Firefighters from the Coloma Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry responded to the fire, where a deceased male was found during suppression efforts.

Officials have identified the deceased as Robert Hoffman, 73, of Coloma. An autopsy is being performed, with the cause and manner of death pending autopsy results.

Firefighters were able to control the fire, and the fire is being monitored by Forestry Staff. The incident remains under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division.

Assisting first responders include the Adams Fire Department, Plainfield Fire Department, Westfield Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Newton Fire Department and Waushara County Ambulance.

York said no further information is being released at this time.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

