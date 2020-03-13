One dead in Columbia County car crash

TOWN OF WESTPOINT -- One person is dead after a driver struck two concrete barriers on a closed road in the Columbia County town of West Point on Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra went past a flagged road closed sign on Schoepp Road, south of Highway 60. The road has been closed due to high water since last fall. The car hit two concrete barriers at the road closure. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.