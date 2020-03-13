One dead in Columbia County car crash

TOWN OF WESTPOINT -- One person is dead after a driver struck two concrete barriers on a closed road in the Columbia County town of West Point on Friday morning.
According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra went past a flagged road closed sign on Schoepp Road, south of Highway 60. The road has been closed due to high water since last fall. The car hit two concrete barriers at the road closure. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sauk City Fire Department, Sauk Prairie EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Columbia County Highway Department and Blystone Towing.