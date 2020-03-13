One dead in Columbia County car crash
0 comments
alert top story

One dead in Columbia County car crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

TOWN OF WESTPOINT -- One person is dead after a driver struck two concrete barriers on a closed road in the Columbia County town of West Point on Friday morning. 

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra went past a flagged road closed sign on Schoepp Road, south of Highway 60. The road has been closed due to high water since last fall. The car hit two concrete barriers at the road closure. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sauk City Fire Department, Sauk Prairie EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Columbia County Highway Department and Blystone Towing.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News