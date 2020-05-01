One dead in Marquette County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash April 30 in the town of Harris in Marquette County, according to a press release from Marquette County Sheriff Joe Konrath. The woman was identified as Annette M. Roberts, 51, of Montello.

According to the release, a van was traveling north on 7th Court when it failed to yield at an intersection and was struck by the vehicle Roberts was driving east on County Highway J. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office. This is Marquette County’s first fatal crash of 2020.