One dead, three injured in Sauk County crash involving two semi-trucks
breaking top story

One dead, three injured in Sauk County crash involving two semi-trucks

Police lights stock (copy)

One person is dead and three others are injured following a crash on the interstate in Sauk County Tuesday evening.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released a statement on the crash Wednesday morning. The DOT reported a car was involved in a crash on Interstate 90/94 with two semi-trucks near Wisconsin Dells near mile marker 97.

The passenger car, a 2015 Honda Civic, had three occupants, one of which has died. The name of the deceased is being withheld until the family is notified. The two passengers have non-life threatening injuries and were transported to UW Madison Hospital.

One of the semi-truck drivers sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UW Madison Hospital. The second semi-truck driver has not reported injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

