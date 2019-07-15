One person has passed away in a house fire in the early morning of July 15 in Lyndon Station.
Cody Madden, 26, of Lyndon Station, was found deceased after a house fire at a home on the corner of W. Limits Road and Highway 12 in Lyndon Station.
Lyndon Fire and EMS was notified of a house fire on W. Limits Road in Lyndon Station at about 1 a.m. July 15. Lyndon Fire and EMS and Mauston EMS responded to the fire. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, known as MABAS, was activated, with Mauston Fire Department and Kilbourn Fire Department assisting.
The fire was limited to the residence, with no damage to neighboring properties. Initial damage estimates are not yet available, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)