{{featured_button_text}}
Lyndon Fire 1

A house fire early morning July 15 on W. Limits Road in Lyndon Station claimed the life of Cody Madden, 26.

One person has passed away in a house fire in the early morning of July 15 in Lyndon Station.

Cody Madden, 26, of Lyndon Station, was found deceased after a house fire at a home on the corner of W. Limits Road and Highway 12 in Lyndon Station.

Cody Madden

Cody Madden, seen here in 2012 with his Australian Shepherd Mya, passed away in a Lyndon Station house fire July 15.

Lyndon Fire and EMS was notified of a house fire on W. Limits Road in Lyndon Station at about 1 a.m. July 15. Lyndon Fire and EMS and Mauston EMS responded to the fire. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, known as MABAS, was activated, with Mauston Fire Department and Kilbourn Fire Department assisting.

Lyndon Fire 3

Lyndon Fire and EMS responded to a fire at a house on W. Limits Road in Lyndon Station July 15.

The fire was limited to the residence, with no damage to neighboring properties. Initial damage estimates are not yet available, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.