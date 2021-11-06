One driver injured in head on crash in the town of Oak Grove

TOWN OF OAK GROVE – A driver of a minivan was transported to the hospital following a head-on crash on Highway A at the intersection of Highway S on Friday.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 3:42 p.m.

The initial investigation shows that minivan was north bound on Highway A north of the intersection with Highway S. An SUV was traveling south on Highway A. The minivan crossed over into the south bound lane and struck the SUV head on. The minivan rolled and ended up in east ditch on Highway A.

The driver of the minivan sustained injuries and was transported by Beaver Dam Paramedics to Marshfield Memorial Hospital in Beaver Dam. The minivan operator was not wearing their seat belt. The driver (lone occupant) of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Juneau Fire Department, Juneau EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Juneau Police Department, Dodge County DCERT team and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.