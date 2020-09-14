 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One fatality in 3-vehicle Oak Grove accident involving sheriff's deputy squad
0 comments
breaking top story

One fatality in 3-vehicle Oak Grove accident involving sheriff's deputy squad

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 3-vehicle accident in the town of Oak Grove claimed one life Monday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Highway A and County Highway W.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt wrote in a social media post that one of the vehicles involved was a squad car driven by a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy was not seriously injured and was treated and released from Marshfield Medical Center, according to Schmidt.

The sheriff is releasing no further information and has asked the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate the crash. There has been no press release from the State Patrol at this time.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Defends Not Naming Businesses Hit By COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News