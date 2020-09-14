One fatality in 3-vehicle Oak Grove accident involving sheriff's deputy squad

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 3-vehicle accident in the town of Oak Grove claimed one life Monday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Highway A and County Highway W.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt wrote in a social media post that one of the vehicles involved was a squad car driven by a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy was not seriously injured and was treated and released from Marshfield Medical Center, according to Schmidt.

The sheriff is releasing no further information and has asked the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate the crash. There has been no press release from the State Patrol at this time.

