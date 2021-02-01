One found dead in Columbia County crash, police looking for possible other vehicle involved

One person died after a single vehicle crash on Interstate 39 in the town of Dekorra Jan. 26, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol press release.

At 7:12 a.m., a black Toyota sedan was found in the marshy area far off the roadway near the Poynette exit.

The vehicle was completely snow covered and it appeared it had been there for several hours. The vehicle had extensive front end damage. The driver of the vehicle, the only occupant, was found deceased inside.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for any other drivers and/or witnesses to this crash. Evidence at the scene suggests that the vehicle may have rear-ended a semi-trailer before leaving the roadway and entering the ditch. The rear bumper of the semi-trailer should be substantially bent inward.

Any person with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post at 608-846-8500.