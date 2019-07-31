TOWN OF BURNETT — One person died and five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway E just west of Horicon at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a wreck police believe was caused by an impaired driver.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 2008 Chrysler 300 sedan crossed the center line on Highway E near Swan Road and struck a 2013 Chevy Equinox headed in the opposite direction. The Chrysler then struck a 2007 Ford Focus that had been behind the Equinox.
A passenger in the front seat of the Ford Focus was killed, while the driver was critically injured and flown from the scene via UW Med Flight. Two occupants in the rear were transported and treated at a local hospital.
The driver of the Chrysler was flown from the scene by Med Flight with critical injuries and arrested on operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant charges. The driver the Chevrolet was treated and released.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office requested the Wisconsin State Patrol to complete the crash investigation and a crash reconstruction.
Additional assisting agencies included Horicon Fire/EMS, Juneau Fire/EMS, Burnett Fire/EMS, Beaver Dam Fire/Paramedics, Horicon Police Dept, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dodge County Chaplain.
