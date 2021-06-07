 Skip to main content
One killed in Juneau County rollover crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Juneau County.

According to a release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9 a.m. June 4 the Juneau County Dispatch Center was notified of a one-vehicle rollover crash at Highway N and Hall Road in the town of Kildare near Lyndon Station.

“The truck was occupied by a lone female driver,” Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson said. “As a result of the crash, Amanda Thompson, 43, died from injuries sustained in the crash.”

The Sheriff’s Office has not released details on the cause of the crash. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Mauston Ambulance, Lyndon Station Fire Department and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

