One killed in Wonewoc motorcycle crash
One killed in Wonewoc motorcycle crash

A 36-year-old Elroy man died after a motorcycle crash in Wonewoc Monday, according to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 4:07 a.m. of a motorcycle crash on Highway G and Winters Road in Wonewoc.

An initial investigation indicated the operator of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old Elroy man, lost control of the vehicle while traveling south on Highway G and came to rest in the highway. Oleson said the “exact cause” of the crash is unknown.

“Skid marks indicate the operator attempted to stop for something in the roadway – possibly a deer,” Oleson said in the release. “Speed was not a factor.”

The operator was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County Coroner. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

