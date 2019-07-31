TOWN OF BURNETT — One person died and seven people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway E just west of Horicon at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 2008 Chrysler 300 sedan crossed the center line on Highway E near Swan Road and struck a 2013 Chevy Equinox headed the opposite direction. The Chrysler then struck a 2007 Ford Focus which had been behind the Equinox.
The driver of the Chrysler was flown from the scene by MedFlight with critical injuries and the driver the Chevrolet was treated and released. The Ford Focus had four occupants. The driver was critically injured and was flown from the scene via MedFlight; the front seat passenger was killed and two occupants in the rear were transported and treated at a local hospital.
The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of relatives.
The Dodge County Sheriffs Office requested the Wisconsin State Patrol to complete the crash investigation and a crash reconstruction. The driver of the Chrysler has been arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While under the Influence of an Intoxicant by the Dodge County Sheriffs Office, with blood sample testing pending.
Assisting agencies included Horicon Fire/EMS, Juneau Fire/EMS, Burnett Fire/EMS, UW Med Flight, Beaver Dam Fire/Paramedics, Horicon Police Dept, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction, Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Dodge County Chaplin.
