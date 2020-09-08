 Skip to main content
One man dead in Juneau County motorcycle crash
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the town of Marion in Juneau County.

According to a press release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Juneau County Communications Center received a call of a motorcycle crash on County Highway HH in the town of Marion at about 9:23 p.m. Sept. 5.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Ambulance and Mauston Fire responded to the location of the crash.

“Initial investigation showed a motorcycle had been northbound on County Highway HH, crossed onto the southbound shoulder for an unknown reason, where it went out of control and ejected the rider,” Oleson said.

Life saving measures were attempted on the male rider, who was found near the motorcycle, but were unsuccessful. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oleson said the incident remains under investigation, and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

Assisting at the scene were the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Ambulance and Mauston Fire, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

