One person dies at scene of two vehicle accident in Dodge County

TOWN OF TRENTON – One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday night on Highway C at the intersection with Jersey Road.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 7:33 p.m.

Initial investigation shows that an SUV was traveling east on Highway C approaching the intersection with Jersey Road. A passenger car was traveling north on Jersey Road and was approaching the stop sign at the intersection with Highway C. The passenger car failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection. The front of the SUV struck the driver’s side of the passenger car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A passenger in the car was transported by Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison.The driver (lone occupant) of the SUV was injured in the crash and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. Assisting at the scene were: Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Flight for Life, Life Star EMS, Dodge County Chaplain, Randolph Police and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.