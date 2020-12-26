One person flown to UW Hospital following crash on Highway 16/60

TOWN OF ELBA – The driver of a Ford SUV received serious injuries following a crash on Highway 16/60 on Saturday around 2 p.m.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Highway 16/60, near O’Conner Road, in the township of Elba.

The initial investigation showed that the Ford SUV was traveling east on the highway and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling west. Both vehicles collided near the center of the road.

The driver of the Ford SUV sustained serious injuries and was transported to Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus but was immediately flown to UW Hospital in Madison by MedFlight helicopter. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was transported to Prairie Ridge Health and treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Department, DCERT, Beaver Dam EMS and LifeStar EMS. State highway 16/60 was closed for approximately two hours due to the investigation and complete road blockage.