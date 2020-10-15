One person injured after three-semi crash on I-90 near Wisconsin Dells

One person was injured in a three-semi crash on I-90 near Wisconsin Dells where eastbound traffic was completely blocked for over two hours during early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Gary Helgerson with Wisconsin State Patrol said one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash that happened at 4:48 a.m. at mile post 87.4 on I-90 East near Wisconsin Dells. He did not have information on the condition of the individual.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said eastbound direction of the interstate was completely blocked after the crash happened. Authorities diverted traffic off the interstate at exit 87 to the next exit to merge back on the interstate, he said. There was no traffic backup during that time. The semis had severe damage from the crash, he said.

Authorities opened up the left lane of traffic at 7:09 a.m. The scene was cleared and all lanes opened at 9:09 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation, Helgerson said. Dells Fire and EMS, Juneau and Sauk County Highway Department, Juneau County and Sauk County Sherriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.