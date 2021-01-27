 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person killed in Town of Dellona crash involving dump truck
comments
topical alert top story

One person killed in Town of Dellona crash involving dump truck

{{featured_button_text}}
Police tape
iStock photo

TOWN OF DELLONA — One person died in a two-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday morning in the town of Dellona that reportedly involved a car and dump trunk, according to officials with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sauk County Dispatch Center was notified of the crash at 9:37 a.m. Jan. 27 at the intersection of County Road P and Coon Bluff Road, according to a press release on the Sauk County Sheriff's Department’s website.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Responding deputies arrived on scene and located a 2006 Nissan Altima and a 2007 Peterbuilt Dump truck blocking the intersection in the middle of the roadway, according to the release from the sheriff’s office. The operator of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene and the name is being withheld pending notification of family. The roadway was closed for several hours to allow for investigation, according to the release.

Assisting the sheriff's office at the scene were members of the Dells Delton Fire Department and Dells Delton EMS.

Delton Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson confirmed in a Jan. 27 voicemail there had been a crash at County Road P and Coon Bluff Road. He said Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. He referred further questions on details of the crash to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bender, Keith Allen
Obituaries

Bender, Keith Allen

BARABOO—Keith Allen Bender, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Keith, son of Lloyd and Vera (Frambs) Bender, was born O…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislative Floor Sessions on COVID-19 Bill and Mask Mandate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News