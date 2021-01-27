One person killed in Town of Dellona crash involving dump truck

TOWN OF DELLONA — One person died in a two-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday morning in the town of Dellona that reportedly involved a car and dump trunk, according to officials with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sauk County Dispatch Center was notified of the crash at 9:37 a.m. Jan. 27 at the intersection of County Road P and Coon Bluff Road, according to a press release on the Sauk County Sheriff's Department’s website.

Responding deputies arrived on scene and located a 2006 Nissan Altima and a 2007 Peterbuilt Dump truck blocking the intersection in the middle of the roadway, according to the release from the sheriff’s office. The operator of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene and the name is being withheld pending notification of family. The roadway was closed for several hours to allow for investigation, according to the release.

Assisting the sheriff's office at the scene were members of the Dells Delton Fire Department and Dells Delton EMS.

Delton Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson confirmed in a Jan. 27 voicemail there had been a crash at County Road P and Coon Bluff Road. He said Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. He referred further questions on details of the crash to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.

