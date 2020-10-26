One pleads guilty in Columbus beating case, warrant issued for other suspect

One man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to a beating in Columbus while the other suspect has a bench warrant against him.

The Columbus Police Department reported officers were sent to a location early July 16 with a report of a disturbance. An officer on the scene found an 18-year-old with visible injuries who was transported to a local hospital. Police said two people at the residence attacked the man, punching and kicking him untul he was unconscious, causing bruising to the face and eyes, facial ijuries requiring stitiches, bruises on his body and a possible broken foot.

Police arrested Tyron Bearder, 20, of Fall River and Zackary Deakin, 18, of Cambria. They were arrested in Fall River after police found items belonging to the victim in Deakin's vehicle.

Bearder pleaded no contest to one charge of misdemeanor battery earlier this month in Columbia County Circuit Court. A felony charge of bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of party to criminal damage to property and bail jumping were dismissed on a prosecutor's motion. Judge Todd Hepler found him guilty on the charge following the no contest plea and sentenced Bearder to 100 days in jail with Huber privileges.