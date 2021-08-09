One-vehicle crash ejects driver in Greenfield

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported life threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to information released by Sheriff Chip Meister, a 32-year-old Baraboo man was driving a 2001 Ford F-350 just after 2 a.m. when he lost control of the truck along a curve on County Road W near Neuman Road in the town of Greenfield.

Deputies found the truck on its roof in the middle of the westbound lane. The man had been ejected from the vehicle and was also lying in the road.

Investigation of the scene found the truck had hit the north ditch, crashed into a mailbox and rolled multiple times before it eventually stopped on the highway.

The man suffered severe life threatening injuries in the crash, according to Meister. His name had not been released as of noon Monday. It is being withheld pending notification of family members about the crash.

