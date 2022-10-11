One Voice concert to showcase eclectic songs and styles

One Voice, the children’s chorus of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, is back, and will be presenting its annual fall concert on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.

The program will include an eclectic mixture of songs and styles.

“There will be a wide variety of music,” said director Judy Heffron. “We will of course have some Halloween favorites, but we always mix in some popular music, and some cultural music. We’ll have some patriotic songs, some folk music, and a whole lot of fun songs that the kids love. There will be something for every taste.”

Thirteen songs are planned for the hour-long concert. A number of solos will highlight individual talents, and challenge the singers’ skills as well.

The children have been especially enthusiastic about the upcoming concert.

“The kids are thrilled,” said Hintz. “They’re so excited about singing together and just being back together. We’re all having a wonderful time getting ready for the big event.”

Sunday night rehearsals started Sept. 11.

“The kids have worked hard so it will be a pleasure to watch,” said Heffron. “We’ve added some choreography, so there will be actions as well as music with some of the songs.”

“It has been fun seeing the kids coming back,” she added. “It’s a growing group. There are 21 kids this year and they’re all wonderful singers. It’s such an opportunity for the kids because it’s something different for them to do. It gives them a chance to work together and learn some singing skills. These kids just go for it, which is what I like about it.”

Musical numbers included in the fall program are ensemble favorites such as “We are one Voice,” “Hello,” “My Pizza,” “Born to Make Music,” “Seven Silly Songs” and “Salute to Our Anthem.”

Halloween songs include “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Jack-o-lantern,” “Shiver and Shake,” “Bat Dance,” “Shake Those Bones” and “Scarin’ Alive.”

Heffron is continuing the concept she and Darby Hintz began in the fall of 2018. Hintz, who is backing away from the group to enjoy her retirement, is returning as guest accompanist. Marcia Zabkowicz is the new accompanist.

Chorus members include Lucy Budde, Fiona Bowser, Arabella Casey, Quinn Casey-Sekel, Liam Garcia-Chavez, Grant Gilmore, Drake Gochenauer, Addy Hendrickson, Cora Klawitter, Emma Klawitter, Brylee Klueger, Daisy McCabe, Milo Nill, Savannah Ramer, Addison Schmitt, Brielle Schmitt, Harmony Schumacher, Elena Soldner, Madeline Steele, Grayden Straseske and Everly Woolf.

Heffron and Hintz had long careers teaching singers in kindergarten through sixth grade before they founded One Voice.

“Everybody has his or her own voice — a good strong voice,” Heffron said before last year’s fall concert. “They’re coming from many different schools and different communities and creating a lot of strength and power. Everyone who is involved is important, and we’ll work to form one voice together.”

The group is for children in grades three through five. Children come from the entire area, uniting the best in talent throughout Dodge County and beyond.

Rehearsals and the concert will be held in the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center at 117 W. Maple Ave.

Tickets are available online at tickets@bdact.com, at the BDACT Box Office on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (call 920-885-6891), or before the show. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

A holiday concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 11. Signup for next year’s season will begin in January.