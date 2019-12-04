The “One Voice” Children’s Chrus will present a holiday concert Friday, at 7 p.m. The show will be held on the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple St. A group of 30 vocalists in grades three through five have been rehearsing weekly for the past several months. Co-directors Judy Heffron and Darby Hintz created the choir.
“They’re coming from many different schools and different communities and creating a lot of strength and power,” said Heffron. “Everyone who is involved is important, and we’ll work to form ‘one voice’ together.”
The program includes everything from traditional favorites to favorites-in-the-making.
“There will be a wide variety,” Heffron said. “We have some popular music, and some cultural music. There will be something for every taste.”
The group is also preparing to perform two songs with the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra during its Family Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.
Admission to the Dec. 6 concert is $8 per adult, with no charge for youths under age 18. Tickets are available online at bdact.org, at Rechek’s Food Pride or at the door.
