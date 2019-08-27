The end of August 2018 was marked by major flooding in the area, and a year later Sauk and Columbia county officials still are working to deal with the aftermath.
From Aug. 28, 2018, into the early days of September, the region experienced repeated heavy rainfalls and severe weather that caused the Baraboo River to flood. The Baraboo River reached nearly 25 feet near Baraboo, 2 feet above major flood stage.
Severe weather and major flooding affected the area not once, but twice as the water levels in the Baraboo River rose and then fell down giving some relief to the area, only to rise again causing more damage in areas like Rock Springs and Baraboo.
The flooding caused major roads like Highway 33 and portions of Interstate 90/94 and Interstate 39 to close in both counties.
In addition to road closures, many areas in the counties experienced downed trees and damage to homes.
“This was a very traumatic experience for a lot of homeowners,” said Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek. “People had started to clean up, and then all of a sudden the water comes back up and it’s a mess again.”
Throughout the flooding, Sauk County officials stayed in close communication with the cities, towns and villages throughout the county to work through the emergency response process. Jelinek said Sauk County learned a lot from severe flooding a decade earlier and has a good system in place to handle weather emergencies.
“In 2008, the river level was not as high, so that was interesting last year,” said Jelinek. “The one thing I have learned is the resilience in our community. How our communities come together, how the people work together.”
Columbia County
In Columbia County during the 2018 flood, the National Guard delivered sandbags to be distributed throughout the county, and built a 4,000-foot barrier along Interstate 39 to keep the important transportation corridor open for traffic.
While there were efforts to keep flooding at bay in areas like Endeavor and Portage, there still was damage to trees and homes, and roads completely flooded and closed.
Columbia County has focused its efforts since on public education.
“We have been trying to educate people on where to look, where we have the river gauge on our website,” said Columbia County Emergency Management Coordinator Kathy Johnson. “They can be a little bit better prepared when they know there is storms coming.”
Since the flooding, the city of Portage has worked on mitigation efforts to prevent flooding, like placing sandbags on the banks of the Wisconsin River on Summit Street, to prevent water from rising during rainfall and flooding the low-lying homes there, Johnson said.
In addition, Caledonia and Wood streets in Portage have been raised up to prevent floodwater from cutting off access to homes in that area.
The Department of Natural Resources also now checks water levels on the Caledonia Levee twice a day when water levels surpass 17.4 feet, and 24 hours a day when levels go above 19.4 feet.
Recovery plan
After the floods, Sauk County launched a long-term recovery flood plan, which included a $310,000 fund paid for in part from donations by the Greater Sauk County Community Foundation along with donations from public organizations and people across the country, Jelinek said.
The recovery plan offers funds to residents whose homes were damaged. Funds could be used for small home repairs, cleaning supplies and counseling services.
A year later, the county still is handling requests for funds, as citizens still are rebuilding their homes and communities.
“We’re in the process of working with individuals who were flooded out,” said Jelinek. “We’re trying to assist them to getting back to the ‘new normal’, but it’s never going to be normal for them.”
In addition to emergency plans and responses, Sauk County plans to seek a grant for an environmental test from the University of Wisconsin-Madison to track rainfall in the area until 2080, so the county can get an idea of where flooding is most common, or may become common as rainfall increases. The county then can direct mitigation efforts to lower the impact of future floods.
