OOGA Brewing Company adds ice shanties in Beaver Dam parking lot

You can't catch fish, but you can enjoy a cold beer in the heated ice shanties being offered for rent by Ooga Brewing Company, 301 S. Spring St.
OOGA installed heated ice shanties for customers in the parking lot across the street from its taproom for a rental fee. The shanties are now available for rental and include one beer crowler and space for up to six people comfortably.
OOGA noted social distancing is not feasible inside the shanties when announcing availability this weekend. Owners Jim and Ruth Metz said people may opt to stick with their "chosen family" or social bubbles when choosing to use the shanties.
The administrative committee of the Beaver Dam Common Council approved the final plan for the shanties last Monday. As a brewery, OOGA falls largely under state regulations, but the city was also involved given that alcohol will be transported across the street and other considerations.
Ruth Metz said there will be no glassware, only sealed crowlers provided for customers. She said staff will check IDs and will keep and eye on the customers to make sure no one is being overserved or served underage. There will be signage indicating that open containers cannot be taken out of the shanties. Police Chief John Kreuziger said he wanted to ensure that customers would not be transporting open containers across the street. The shanties will be sanitized and aired out after every use.
City Attorney Maryann Schacht said that other tavern owners in Beaver Dam should know that they are able to reach out to the city to work out the rules and regulations for what they can do with their own properties.
"This is not closing the door to their opportunities," Schacht said. "This is not just one request that may be granted, but others can also."
City officials expressed that they thought the ice shanties were a good new way for a business to make ends meet. The rental fee is $20 per hour for each person, with a $50 minimum, according to OOGA's announcement.
