OOGA Brewing Company adds ice shanties in Beaver Dam parking lot

You can't catch fish, but you can enjoy a cold beer in the heated ice shanties being offered for rent by Ooga Brewing Company, 301 S. Spring St.

OOGA installed heated ice shanties for customers in the parking lot across the street from its taproom for a rental fee. The shanties are now available for rental and include one beer crowler and space for up to six people comfortably.

OOGA noted social distancing is not feasible inside the shanties when announcing availability this weekend. Owners Jim and Ruth Metz said people may opt to stick with their "chosen family" or social bubbles when choosing to use the shanties.

The administrative committee of the Beaver Dam Common Council approved the final plan for the shanties last Monday. As a brewery, OOGA falls largely under state regulations, but the city was also involved given that alcohol will be transported across the street and other considerations.

