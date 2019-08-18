Portage residents may have noticed something new flying through the air in recent weeks, as the UW Health Med Flight helicopter base at Divine Savior Healthcare is now fully operational.
The base has been open and making flights since the week of July 22. UW flight staff hosted an open house Sunday that included tours of the base and allowed attendees to learn about the many uses of Med Flight.
The helicopter base is Med Flight’s third, joining the home base in Madison and an auxiliary base in Mineral Point. The $3 million facility was constructed in Portage to serve a need for faster and better care for critical patients. Flights are always staffed with a pilot, a board-certified emergency physician and a nurse.
“We plotted it out, and there was really a need for an aircraft in the middle of the state,” said flight nurse Nancy Durig. “We were already taking a lot of flights up here, so we decided this was the place because we could serve people in this area.”
Med Flight’s most well-known duty is flying patients from the scene of an emergency, but will also transport patients from one hospital to another, which may be able to provide different or better care for that patient’s needs, while providing care during the transport.
“Let’s say someone comes to this ER for instance, they were critically injured and they need a trauma surgeon that this hospital couldn’t provide,” Durig said. “We can come, get the patient and get them back to whatever hospital, and we can give them critical care in the meantime.”
Med Flight is also able to provide more in-depth care in emergency or transport situations for patients who are in critical condition, as Med Flight physicians are able to provide blood transfusions and have plasma on board. They are able to administer Tranexamic Acid, a medication that can stop severe bleeding, and they are able to perform some life-saving surgical procedures, according to Durig.
While Med Flight physicians can provide a large array of care, Durig said that their partnership and ability to work with EMS responders is important to finding the best care and transport options for patients.
“We are able to go out and help those guys get patients stabilized, and get them out of there,” Durig said. “We go out and help EMS and back them up, and they have to make some tough decisions about what’s best for transport of the patient.”
In addition to ongoing partnerships with local EMS, the Med Flight staff and helicopter is used with the Madison-based Children’s Hospital Emergency Transport Ambulance team, which provides hospital transport or critical emergency care for premature babies, infants and pediatric patients.
“When a request comes into pick up a neonatal or pediatric patient, we basically decide what the best mode of transportation is,” said Laura Stichter a respiratory therapist for the Children’s Hospital team. “If there’s a pediatric patient in the ER here that needs to come to us, the flight crew will probably bring them because that’s probably what’s best for the patient.”
An average trip for the helicopter is about 30-35 minutes, and it flies at about 2,500-3,000 feet, according to JJ Hoffman, a mechanic with Metro Aviation, which provides pilots and mechanics for the Med Flight aircrafts.
While an average trip takes the helicopter to areas like Beaver Dam, Waupun or Wisconsin Rapids, if needed the crew can make it to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, with a refueling stop before returning to the Portage base.
