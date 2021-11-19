Opening Columbia County roads to ATV traffic referred to Highway Committee

The Columbia County Highway Committee has been sent a recommendation from the Traffic Safety Commission to open all county roads, with a few exceptions, to ATV/UTV use.
Those exceptions include excluding ATV/UTV traffic near busy intersections like along the interstate. The commission also asked the highway department to look into making sure the proposed ordinance is stricter than current state law.
At the commission meeting last week Columbia County ATV/UTV enthusiasts made a presentation about the organization and what other communities have done.
Ellen Pulver Secretary/Treasurer for the group gave a slide presentation and provided a number of maps. The group was formed this summer by a number of residents who wanted to ride on Columbia County roads and not go elsewhere to ride.
Pulver said people are able to ride in the towns but are unable to connect to other towns because county roads are not open to use.
One member told the commission they wanted to spend money in Columbia County. Other members and ATV/UTV riders attending the meeting echoed this statement of the economic impact to the area.
Pulver suggested sales tax funds could help with the cost of signage. Highway Department Director Chris Hardy said he did not have an exact figure for how many signs will be needed but did tell the commission that each sign costs about $190.
If the ordinance goes forward and is passed there would need to be a sign on each county road entering and exiting the county. Hardy said additional signs would be needed if the county closes to ATV routes near the interstate.
Last time the Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission met the discussion on opening county roads to ATV/UTV ended with the commission wanting answers to a number of questions including liability, county-wide approach and enforcement options.
Assistant Corporation Counsel Susan Fisher said the county insurance provider had not yet given her any information on if the county is liable for accidents on county roads opened to ATV/UTV use.
At the August meeting it was brought up that ATV/UTV manufacturer put in the owner manuals that the vehicles are not designed to ride on pavement but are meant for off-road use.
Gregg Johnson of Johnson Sales in Arlington attended the meeting and said the market is shifting from off-road tires to a tire more appropriate for on-road use.
Columbia County Sheriff Capt. Todd Horn also addressed the options for opening roads. He suggested it would be best to limit the number of roads opened at first and then reassess the situation after a certain amount of time.
A lot of conversation at the meeting was focused around Wisconsin Statute 23.33 which refers to all-terrain vehicles. The statute itemizes what safety equipment and options must be on an ATV/UTV.
Commission members including Lodi Chief of Police Wayne Smith wanted to make sure the ordinance can be stricter than Chapter 23.
Smith made the motion to send the recommendation to the highway committee to draft an ordinance opening all county roads to ATV/UTV traffic. The motion he made included the ability to add restrictions to chapter 23.
Fisher said she did not know if they could alter what is in Chapter 23 and would look into that with the highway committee.
If Chapter 23 can be changed, the highway committee would write the ordinance and approve it and then it would go back to the Traffic Safety Commission and possibly again back to the highway committee. After both the committee and commission approve the ordinance, it would go in front of the full county board for approval.
One issue for ATV/UTV riders in Columbia County is the lack of off-road trails unlike snowmobiles which do have trails. The DNR has said this is because most trails are on farm land and these land owners don’t want to open up to ATV/UTV traffic.
Pulver said after the meeting the group will continue pushing for ATV/UTV routes and road access in Columbia County
“It is going to continue to be an uphill battle,” Pulver said.
A number of municipalities have already opened roads to ATV/UTV traffic. Wisconsin used to have the DNR look at all of ATV/UTV routes opening and get county approval, but a 2018 law changed that.
In 2018 Gov. Scott Walker signed Senate Bill 392 which “authorizes a municipality to enact an ordinance to authorize the operation of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on certain highways within the territorial boundaries of the municipality.”
Municipalities can open roads to ATV/UTV traffic as long as the road is under 35 mph. A number of Columbia County municipalities have opened roads to ATV/UTV traffic. Horn said the list is constantly growing but a few of them are Cambria, Fall River, Rio and Pardeeville.
The city of Columbus has recently started discussion of opening roads to ATV/UTV traffic.
The Columbia County Highway Committee is scheduled to meet Dec. 2.