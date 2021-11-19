Opening Columbia County roads to ATV traffic referred to Highway Committee

A lot of conversation at the meeting was focused around Wisconsin Statute 23.33 which refers to all-terrain vehicles. The statute itemizes what safety equipment and options must be on an ATV/UTV.

Commission members including Lodi Chief of Police Wayne Smith wanted to make sure the ordinance can be stricter than Chapter 23.

Smith made the motion to send the recommendation to the highway committee to draft an ordinance opening all county roads to ATV/UTV traffic. The motion he made included the ability to add restrictions to chapter 23.

Fisher said she did not know if they could alter what is in Chapter 23 and would look into that with the highway committee.

If Chapter 23 can be changed, the highway committee would write the ordinance and approve it and then it would go back to the Traffic Safety Commission and possibly again back to the highway committee. After both the committee and commission approve the ordinance, it would go in front of the full county board for approval.

One issue for ATV/UTV riders in Columbia County is the lack of off-road trails unlike snowmobiles which do have trails. The DNR has said this is because most trails are on farm land and these land owners don’t want to open up to ATV/UTV traffic.